Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 prices in India leak ahead of March 17 launch

Samsung is gearing up to launch two new Galaxy A series phones in India. The Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 are expected to launch on March 17 during the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event. It is worth noting that Samsung hasn’t confirmed the specs or price, or if the two phones will be launching on March 17.

And while leaks and rumours have given us a pretty good idea of what to expect from the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72, a new report by MySmartPrice might have revealed the price of the two devices.

Samsung Galaxy A72 and A52 Expected Price in India

According to the report, an industry source cites that the Galaxy A52’s price will start from Rs 26,499 for the 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB variant will cost Rs 27,999. The Galaxy A72’s price could start from Rs 34,999 for the base 8GB/128GB configuration while doubling the storage might set you back Rs 37,999.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Expected Specs

Samsung is rumoured to launch two variants of the Galaxy A52 in 4G and 5G models, although the report suggests that India might skip the 5G version. The Galaxy A52 will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. The phone could also get a 64MP primary sensor paired with a 12MP ultrawide shooter, 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro camera.

The phone will also have a 32MP selfie shooter, an in-display fingerprint reader. It will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The Galaxy A52 is expected to run on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 out of the box. The 4G version of the Galaxy A52 will likely use the Snapdragon 720G SoC, while the 5G model could be equipped with the Snapdragon 750G.

Samsung Galaxy A72 Expected Specs

The Galaxy A72 will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone might also get the same main and ultrawide camera as the A52, but the depth sensor might be replaced with an 8 MP telephoto shooter. Under the hood, the device will get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and pack a 5,000 mAh battery. The phone will run on Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 out of the box.