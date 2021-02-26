English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 could arrive in India alongside Galaxy A32 4G: Report

Samsung has a;ready confirmed the launch of the Galaxy A32 in India.

Moneycontrol News
February 26, 2021 / 03:07 PM IST

Samsung just dropped the Galaxy A32 4G globally as the first phone in the lineup to feature a high-refresh-rate display. The South Korean tech giant also confirmed the Galaxy A32’s launch in India in the near future. However, the Galaxy A32 may not be the only smartphone in the A series arriving in India soon.

Samsung India’s website (Obtained via SamMobile) now has the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 listed on its support pages, alongside the Galaxy A32 and A32 5G. The Galaxy A52 and A72 are identified by their model numbers SM-A525F/DS, and SM-A725F/DS, respectively.

While details about the Galaxy A52 and A72 are relatively scarce, the GalaxyA32 5G was unveiled earlier this month and the Galaxy A32 4G was just revealed globally.

The Galaxy A32 4G recently debuted as the first smartphone in Samsung’s A series to feature a high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel, while the Galaxy A52 and A72 are expected to follow suit.

Galaxy A32 4G Specs

Close

Related stories

The Galaxy A32 will be powered by an unnamed octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. The Galaxy A32 also sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The panel features a 90Hz refresh rate, making the 4G A32 the first smartphone in the A series to feature a high-refresh-rate screen. The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

For optics, the Galaxy A32 gets a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP, f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP, f/2.4 depth sensor, and a 5 MP, f/2.4 macro camera. The waterdrop notch on the front houses a 20 MP selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. You can expect more details about the Galaxy A52 and A72 in the coming days.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Feb 26, 2021 03:07 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.