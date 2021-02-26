Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 could arrive in India alongside Galaxy A32 4G: Report

Samsung just dropped the Galaxy A32 4G globally as the first phone in the lineup to feature a high-refresh-rate display. The South Korean tech giant also confirmed the Galaxy A32’s launch in India in the near future. However, the Galaxy A32 may not be the only smartphone in the A series arriving in India soon.

Samsung India’s website (Obtained via SamMobile) now has the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 listed on its support pages, alongside the Galaxy A32 and A32 5G. The Galaxy A52 and A72 are identified by their model numbers SM-A525F/DS, and SM-A725F/DS, respectively.

While details about the Galaxy A52 and A72 are relatively scarce, the GalaxyA32 5G was unveiled earlier this month and the Galaxy A32 4G was just revealed globally.

The Galaxy A32 4G recently debuted as the first smartphone in Samsung’s A series to feature a high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel, while the Galaxy A52 and A72 are expected to follow suit.

Galaxy A32 4G Specs

The Galaxy A32 will be powered by an unnamed octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. The Galaxy A32 also sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The panel features a 90Hz refresh rate, making the 4G A32 the first smartphone in the A series to feature a high-refresh-rate screen. The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

For optics, the Galaxy A32 gets a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP, f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP, f/2.4 depth sensor, and a 5 MP, f/2.4 macro camera. The waterdrop notch on the front houses a 20 MP selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. You can expect more details about the Galaxy A52 and A72 in the coming days.