Samsung Galaxy A51 to feature 48MP primary camera, 32MP front camera

Samsung has reportedly started working on the Galaxy A51. The smartphone is rumoured to launch sometime next year. A new report has revealed some key specifications of the Galaxy A51.

The Galaxy A50s successor is said to get significant upgrades in the camera department.

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, who has collaborated with the website DroidShout, the Samsung Galaxy A51 will get a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. Agarwal has not mentioned details of the other two sensors. For selfies, the Galaxy A51 will reportedly get a 32MP front-facing camera.

On the front, the Galaxy A51 will get a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a water-drop notch on top. The phone will also come packed with a 4,000 mAh battery and will boot on Android 10 based One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box, according to the DroidShout report.

Some specifications reported by Agarwal are contrary to previous reports. A recent report by 91Mobiles suggests that Galaxy A51 will have an L-shaped quad-camera setup. The report reiterates another report that stated the Galaxy A51 will have a 32MP primary sensor with a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP 2x optical zoom lens and a 5MP depth sensor.

Both the reports confirm that Galaxy A51 will feature a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy A51 with the model number SM-A515F allegedly made a visit to Geekbench listings that revealed the processor details.

Galaxy A51 would get powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9611 Octa-core SoC clocked at 1.74GHz. The same processor is found on the recently-launched Galaxy A50s and Galaxy M30s. The SoC managed to get a single-core score of 323 and a multi-core score of 1185.

The listing suggests that Galaxy A51 will be available in a 4GB RAM variant. Samsung is likely to launch more storage variants as well.

