Samsung Galaxy A51 leaked camera specs reveal 5MP macro lens; Galaxy A81 could support S-Pen

Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy A51 next month in India. While there have been several reports that reveal the alleged specifications and features of the device, a new report reveals its camera specifications.

Previously, leaked press renders revealed that the Galaxy A51 will have an L-shaped camera module for housing quad-cameras on the back. A new report by SamMobile states that the Galaxy A51 will have a 5MP macro lens on the rear. This means that the Galaxy A51’s quad-camera setup could feature a 32MP primary sensor coupled with a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor. This also suggests that the Galaxy A51 will not feature a 2x optical telephoto lens as previously reported.

Other Galaxy A51 rumoured specifications include a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED punch-hole display, an Exynos 9611 Octa-core SoC and a 4,000 mAh battery.

Another report by the website GalaxyClub has revealed some details of the Galaxy A81 which is said to have an SM-AN815F model number. This is quite unusual as Samsung typically assigns an SM-A model number for its Galaxy A series smartphones and SM-N for Galaxy Note series.

Due to a different model number, speculations are being made about the Galaxy A81 featuring S-Pen support. The Galaxy Note series is currently the only smartphone series that supports S-Pen.