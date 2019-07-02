App
Technology
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy A50 update introduces Night Mode and Slow-Mo video recording

The update will also let you scan QR codes from the camera app without Bixby Vision.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Galaxy A series has been a breakthrough success since Samsung refreshed the smartphones in its A lineup. And, while the South Korean giant has launched several devices in the A series, none have impressed as much as the Galaxy A50.

The Galaxy A50 is a solid smartphone with a great screen, premium design, impressive battery life and decent performance. The one area where the A50 could use some tweaking in software and camera functionality. However, a new update is going to bring some improvements to the camera.

The June security update for the Galaxy A50 appears to be rolling out to users. The update includes several new camera features including Night mode and Slow-Mo video recording. Apart from introducing new camera features, the update will also let you scan QR codes from the camera app without Bixby Vision.

SamMobile reported that users not seeing the Night mode and Super Slow-mo video recording features after the update should restart the camera application by going to the Camera app, heading to camera Settings and hitting Reset Settings.

Users can update manually by heading to Settings – Software Update – Download Updates Manually or wait for a notification from Samsung.

The new Night mode feature coming to the A50 will add more value to the handset. The Galaxy A50 smartphone is one of the few devices that features a decent triple camera setup in an under 20K budget. The camera app on this device also boasts shooting modes like Ultra-Wide, Slow-Mo, and Hyperlapse.

The A50 was the first device in the refreshed A series to sport an OLED display. The Galaxy A50 looks and feels every bit as premium as a high-end phone and is undoubtedly worth its Rs 18,500 price tag. You can check out all the details about the Samsung Galaxy A50 here.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 01:12 pm

tags #Samsung #Technology

