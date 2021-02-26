Samsung Galaxy A32 specifications teased; 5000 mAh battery, 64MP quad-camera confirmed

Samsung Galaxy A32 launched in India is the company’s second Galaxy A-series smartphone of 2021. The budget smartphone comes with a Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate support. Samsung Galaxy A32 price in India is currently under wraps. However, the company has announced the key Samsung Galaxy A32 specifications in India.

Samsung Galaxy A32 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A32 is the company’s latest budget smartphone in India. It comes with a massive 5,000 mAh battery under the hood with 15W fast charging. The phone is expected to offer up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge.

The screen has a water-drop notch on top for the 20MP front camera.

The phone is confirmed to come with a 64MP primary camera sensor. It will also have an ultra wide lens, macro lens and depth camera. There is an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. It will come in four colours - Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White.

The octa-core processor under the hood will clock at 2.0GHz. It will have a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display. Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy A32 will come with a 90Hz Super AMOLED display.

The phone will have 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB of RAM options and up to 128GB of internal storage.

It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The pricing details of the phone are currently under wraps. However, we can expect the Samsung Galaxy A32 price in India to be around Rs 20,000.