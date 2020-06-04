Samsung Galaxy A31 launching in India later today: Everything you need to know

After the launch of the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 in India’s sub-Rs 15,000 market, Samsung is gearing up to add yet another mid-range smartphone to its rank.

The company will unveil the Galaxy A31 in India later today through an online launch event. You can watch the official launch event for the device on the company's website at 02:00 pm. However, several specifications of the Galaxy A31 have been revealed through Samsung’s official website and Flipkart.

The product page confirms that the Galaxy A31 will get a quad-camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The Galaxy A31 will use a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U display.

The A31 opts for a waterdrop notch as opposed to the hole-punch camera cutout we have seen on the Galaxy A51 and A71. Samsung has also confirmed that the device will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. While the company has not revealed other details about the device, the Galaxy A31 was already unveiled globally in March.

You can also watch the livestream of the launch here:

While the company has not revealed the name of the chipset, reports suggest that it could be the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC. Additionally, the phone is expected to feature a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. It will run on Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI 2.0 skin.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 was unveiled in two configurations globally – 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. International pricing of the phone puts it slightly higher than the 20K-mark. However, we believe that the phone will debut in India sub-20K smartphone market.



