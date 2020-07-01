Samsung Galaxy A31 gets Rs 1,000 price cut: Check out latest price and offers

Samsung has announced a Rs 1,000 price cut on its mid-range smartphone the Galaxy A31. The smartphone was launched early in June and came with an original price tag of Rs 21,999.

It is now available for Rs 20,999.

In addition to price reduction, Samsung is offering an additional Rs 1,000 cashback on purchases made using ICICI Bank credit card. The smartphone is available for purchase on leading e-tailer websites, the company’s official website Samsung.com along with Samsung's offline retail stores pan-India.

Samsung A31 features

The smartphone is available in Prism Crush blue, black and white colour variants and comes with key features such as a 6.4” Super AMOLED Infinity U display, quad-camera setup with 48 megapixel primary sensor, a massive 5,000 mAh battery, among others. The smartphone is available in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB configuration.

Samsung A31 specifications

The Galaxy A31 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with screen resolution of 1080*2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 chipset which is paired with 6GB of RAM. The device runs on Samsung’s One UI 2.0 skin based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. As mentioned, the smartphone comes with 128 GB storage, which is further expandable by up to 512 GB using a microSD card.

Coming to the camera, which is one of its USP, the Galaxy A31 sports a quad-camera setup. The rear-camera module includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5-megapixel macro snapper, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the device houses 20-megapixel selfie shooter in the waterdrop notch.

Galaxy A31 packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging support. The device comes with Dolby Atmos surround sound. Connectivity options on device include a headphone jack, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, dual Wi-Fi support. For security, the device comes with an in-display fingerprint reader.