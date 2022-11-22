Samsung Galaxy A23 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50 MP Camera, IP68 Rating

Samsung has launched a new Galaxy A series smartphone under the radar in Japan. The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is now available in Japanese markets with a few tweaks from its global counterpart.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Price

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G features a starting price of JPY 32,800 (Roughly Rs 18,950) for the sole 4GB/64GB model. The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G didn’t get a launch in India, although it is available in other global markets. However, we believe this version of the device might not debut outside Japan.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The chip is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Galaxy A23 5G packs a 4,000 mAh battery that charges over a USB Type-C port.

The handset sports a 5.8-inch HD+ TFT display with a waterdrop notch that houses a 5 MP selfie camera. On the back, the A23 5G has a single 50 MP camera sensor, while the fingerprint reader is positioned on the side. The Galaxy A23 5G runs Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1 skin on top.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G, 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, a headphone jack, and more. The Galaxy A23 5G weighs 168 grams and measures around 9.0 mm thick. It also features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.