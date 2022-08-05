Samsung Galaxy A23 5G launched with 5,000 mAh Battery, 50 MP Quad Cameras with OIS

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G has launched under the radar. The Galaxy A23 5G succeeds last year’s Galaxy A22 5G, which debuted in India’s sub-20K segment. While the Galaxy A23 5G is expected to be slightly more expensive than last year’s model, Samsung is yet to confirm the pricing and availability of its latest affordable 5G smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Specs

While Samsung has not confirmed the exact chipset powering the Galaxy A23 5G, previous Geekbench results suggest it is the Snapdragon 695 SoC. It is worth noting that the Snapdragon 680 chip is the one powering the 4G version of the Galaxy A22, which features a starting price of Rs 19,499 in India.

The chip will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card (Up to 1TB). The A23 5G runs on Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI 4.1 skin on top. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery, although charging support hasn’t been mentioned. We believe it will be the same 25W as the Galaxy A23 (4G).

The Galaxy A23 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V LCD screen. The screen’s waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. On the back, the Galaxy A23 5G opts for a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 5 MP ultrawide camera, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The phone comes with Samsung’s Knox security and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, Dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G, GPS, and more. The Galaxy A23 5G comes in Blue, Black, White and Orange colours.