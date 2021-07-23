MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model.

Moneycontrol News
July 23, 2021 / 02:20 PM IST

Samsung just dropped its most affordable 5G smartphone in India. The Galaxy A22 5G comes with a high refresh rate panel, a triple camera setup, a MediaTek chipset, and a sizeable battery. The A22 is a sub-20K smartphone that will compete with the Realme X7 5G, iQOO Z3, and Mi 10i, among others.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price in India 

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB variant will set you back Rs 21,999. The phone is available in Grey, Mint, and Violet colour options. The A22 5G will be available on Samsung.com and through other leading online portals.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Specifications 

The Galaxy A22 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. The A22 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Close

Related stories

For optics, the Galaxy A22 5G gets a triple camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy A22 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging support. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. It also boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader and runs on Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1 on top.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Jul 23, 2021 02:20 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.