Samsung Galaxy A22 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery launched in India

Samsung just dropped its most affordable 5G smartphone in India. The Galaxy A22 5G comes with a high refresh rate panel, a triple camera setup, a MediaTek chipset, and a sizeable battery. The A22 is a sub-20K smartphone that will compete with the Realme X7 5G, iQOO Z3, and Mi 10i, among others.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB variant will set you back Rs 21,999. The phone is available in Grey, Mint, and Violet colour options. The A22 5G will be available on Samsung.com and through other leading online portals.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Specifications

The Galaxy A22 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. The A22 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Galaxy A22 5G gets a triple camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy A22 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging support. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. It also boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader and runs on Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1 on top.