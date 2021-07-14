MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G model launching in India soon: Report

The Galaxy A22 5G costs EUR 229 (Roughly Rs 20,250) for the base model in Europe.

Moneycontrol News
July 14, 2021 / 02:59 PM IST

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch the 5G version of the Galaxy A22 in India soon. The 4G model of the Galaxy A22 was unveiled in India last month, although no details were provided about the 5G variant.

According to a report by 91mobiles, a reliable tipster recently suggested that the Galaxy A22 5G is on its way to India. While an official launch date hasn’t been revealed, the tipster suggests that the device could be unveiled in the country in August.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Samsung has unveiled quite a few devices in its Galaxy A series in India, but if the report is accurate then the Galaxy A22 5G will be the first 5G phone in the 2021 Galaxy A lineup in India. The Galaxy A22 5G costs EUR 229 (Roughly Rs 20,250) for the base model in Europe, while the 4G Galaxy A22 is priced at Rs 18,499 in India.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. The phone runs Android 11 based on One UI and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the front, the phone opts for a 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP, f/2.0 selfie shooter. On the back, the phone gets a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP, f/1.8 primary sensor, a 5 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP, f/2.4 depth sensor.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Jul 14, 2021 02:59 pm

