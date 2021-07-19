MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India price leaked ahead of rumoured August launch

Samsung Galaxy A22's leaked India price suggests that the phone will launch under Rs 20,000

Moneycontrol News
July 19, 2021 / 11:06 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India price has leaked online. The upcoming smartphone is expected to launch in India in August. Samsung is yet to announce the official launch date of its budget 5G smartphone in India. 

The leaked Samsung Galaxy A22 price in India suggests that the phone will launch under Rs 20,000. The 91Mobiles report claims that the device will launch in two storage options: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The base model will launch for Rs 19,999, whereas the 8GB RAM variant will launch for Rs 21,999.

Samsung has already launched the device in European markets. We expect the 5G smartphone to launch with the same specs in India.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications 

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It is paired with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB or 128GB internal storage that’s expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

Additionally, the device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. The phone runs Android 11 based on One UI and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a tiny water-drop notch for the 8MP f/2.0 front camera. On the back, the phone gets a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP, f/1.8 primary sensor, a 5 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP, f/2.4 depth sensor.
Tags: #Samsung #smartphones #Technology
first published: Jul 19, 2021 11:06 am

