Samsung Galaxy A21s launched with 48 MP quad-cameras, 5,000 mAh battery, Exynos 850 SoC

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy A21s as the most affordable Galaxy A 2020 smartphone in India. The phone will be available on Flipkart, Samsung India, and other online portals starting today. The Galaxy A21s boasts a massive battery, 48 MP quad-camera setup, and an Infinity-O display.

The Galaxy A21s is priced at Rs 16,499 in India for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration, while the 6GB/64GB memory variant costs Rs 18,499. The Galaxy A21s arrives in Black, White, and Blue colour options.

Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said, “Samsung is focused on bringing meaningful innovations to all its consumers. With Galaxy A21s, we are offering the ‘best of everything’ from our A series line up– a true 48 MP quad camera, an immersive HD+ Infinity-O display, and a 5000mAh long-lasting battery. Galaxy A21s also comes with our signature defence-grade Samsung Knox security platform, which ensures the safety and security of consumer data.”

Samsung Galaxy A21s Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is powered by the Exynos 850 chipset. The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging. The device sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O Display with an LCD panel and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The A21s runs One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

In optics, the Galaxy A21s opts for a 48 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro snapper. The hole-punch camera cutout on the screen houses a 13 MP selfie shooter. The Galaxy A21s features a rear-mount fingerprint reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack.