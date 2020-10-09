172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|samsung-galaxy-a21s-6gb128gb-storage-option-launched-in-india-check-price-specifications-features-5941691.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy A21s 6GB+128GB storage option launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

The smartphone under Rs 15,000 was launched earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model.

Moneycontrol News

Samsung has launched a new variant of the Galaxy A21s in India. The smartphone under Rs 15,000 was launched earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model.

Samsung has now introduced a third new storage model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option for Rs 17,499.

Samsung Galaxy A21s price in India 

Samsung Galaxy A21s price in India for the 6GB + 128GB storage model is set at Rs 17,499. It will come in Silver, Black and Blue colours.

The 4GB + 64GB Samsung Galaxy A21s continues to be available for Rs 14,999, whereas the 6GB + 64GB model will be available for Rs 16,499.

Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications

Samsung Galaxy A21s is powered by the Exynos 850 chipset. The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging. The device sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O Display with an LCD panel and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The A21s runs One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. 

In optics, the Galaxy A21s opts for a 48 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro snapper. The hole-punch camera cutout on the screen houses a 13 MP selfie shooter. The Galaxy A21s features a rear-mount fingerprint reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 10:21 am

tags #Samsung #smartphones

