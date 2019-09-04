Samsung Galaxy A20s specifications have been leaked

The Galaxy A20s would feature the same octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC processor found on the Galaxy A20.
Samsung has been updating its Galaxy A and Galaxy M-series smartphones. The company recently launched the Galaxy A10s with upgraded internals. A new report suggests that the Galaxy A20s could be launched soon.
Specifications of the Galaxy A20s have leaked, hinting a very minor upgrade. The Galaxy A20s would feature the same octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC processor found on the Galaxy A20. A 91Mobiles report claims that the 1.6GHz processor would be paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded via microSD up to 512GB.
What feels like a bummer is that the Galaxy A20s would get a smaller battery than the Galaxy A20. The Galaxy A20s would have a 3,000 mAh battery compared to the 4,000 mAh cell on the Galaxy A20. Other details revealed by the source include 4G connectivity, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.2, micro-USB port, etc.
The same report states that the Galaxy A20s would sport a triple camera setup at the back, courtesy TENAA listings. The TENAA listings show a Galaxy A20s with the model number SM-A2070 with 4,000 mAh battery. Other details include a 6.49-inch Infinity-V display and Android 9 OS out of the box.
The fingerprint scanner is located at the back, whereas the volume and power buttons are positioned on the left and right edges.There is no update on the Galaxy A20s launch date. In related news, Samsung has confirmed the launch of Galaxy M30s in India on September 18.