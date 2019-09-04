App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy A20s specifications have been leaked

The Galaxy A20s would feature the same octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC processor found on the Galaxy A20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung has been updating its Galaxy A and Galaxy M-series smartphones. The company recently launched the Galaxy A10s with upgraded internals. A new report suggests that the Galaxy A20s could be launched soon. 

Specifications of the Galaxy A20s have leaked, hinting a very minor upgrade. The Galaxy A20s would feature the same octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC processor found on the Galaxy A20. A 91Mobiles report claims that the 1.6GHz processor would be paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded via microSD up to 512GB.

What feels like a bummer is that the Galaxy A20s would get a smaller battery than the Galaxy A20. The Galaxy A20s would have a 3,000 mAh battery compared to the 4,000 mAh cell on the Galaxy A20. Other details revealed by the source include 4G connectivity, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.2, micro-USB port, etc.

Close

The same report states that the Galaxy A20s would sport a triple camera setup at the back, courtesy TENAA listings. The TENAA listings show a Galaxy A20s with the model number SM-A2070 with 4,000 mAh battery. Other details include a 6.49-inch Infinity-V display and Android 9 OS out of the box. 

related news

The fingerprint scanner is located at the back, whereas the volume and power buttons are positioned on the left and right edges.

There is no update on the Galaxy A20s launch date. In related news, Samsung has confirmed the launch of Galaxy M30s in India on September 18.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 05:02 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.