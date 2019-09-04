Samsung Galaxy A20s specifications have been leaked

Samsung has been updating its Galaxy A and Galaxy M-series smartphones. The company recently launched the Galaxy A10s with upgraded internals. A new report suggests that the Galaxy A20s could be launched soon.

Specifications of the Galaxy A20s have leaked, hinting a very minor upgrade. The Galaxy A20s would feature the same octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC processor found on the Galaxy A20. A 91Mobiles report claims that the 1.6GHz processor would be paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded via microSD up to 512GB.

What feels like a bummer is that the Galaxy A20s would get a smaller battery than the Galaxy A20. The Galaxy A20s would have a 3,000 mAh battery compared to the 4,000 mAh cell on the Galaxy A20. Other details revealed by the source include 4G connectivity, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.2, micro-USB port, etc.

The same report states that the Galaxy A20s would sport a triple camera setup at the back, courtesy TENAA listings. The TENAA listings show a Galaxy A20s with the model number SM-A2070 with 4,000 mAh battery. Other details include a 6.49-inch Infinity-V display and Android 9 OS out of the box.

The fingerprint scanner is located at the back, whereas the volume and power buttons are positioned on the left and right edges.