Samsung Galaxy A20s gets Rs 1,000 price cut: Specifications, new price, features

Samsung Galaxy A20s has received a price cut in India. The 3GB RAM variant has received a Rs 1,000 price cut, whereas the 4GB RAM option continues to retail at its original price tag.

Launched in October 2019, Galaxy A20s was launched for Rs 11,999. After the price cut, the 3GB + 32GB variant can be bought for Rs 10,999. The 4GB + 64GB storage model is available at its original of Rs 13,999.

The updated pricing is reflected on Samsung India’s website. Surprisingly, Galaxy A20s continues to retail on Flipkart and Amazon India at its original price. We can expect the revised pricing to reflect soon on the two e-commerce websites.

Samsung Galaxy A20s specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy A20s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 720*1550 pixels. The display has a tiny water-drop notch, which Samsung calls the Infinity-V display, for the 8MP front camera.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A20s’ performance is managed by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, which is paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM. Galaxy A20s comes with up to 64GB inbuilt memory and is further expandable up to 512GB via microSD.

For photography, Galaxy A20s features a triple-camera setup with a 13MP f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP f/2.2 tertiary sensor for depth mapping.

Galaxy A20s packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock for biometric authentication.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 /b/g/n, GPA/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The smartphone comes in Black, Blue, and Green colour options.

With the new pricing, Galaxy A20s competes with the Redmi Note 8 (Review), Realme 5s, Vivo U20, etc.