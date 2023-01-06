 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz Display, Android 13

Jan 06, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST

Samsung has officially unveiled a budget smartphone in the US. The Galaxy A14 5G is an affordable 5G phone that features a MediaTek chipset, a large battery, a triple-camera setup, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Price 

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G price is set at $200 (roughly Rs 16,500) for the base 4GB/64GB model. However, the phone is also available in a 6GB/128GB configuration. The Galaxy A14 5G is available in Black, Silver, Dark Red and Light Green colours.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Specifications 

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB through a microSD card. The Galaxy A14 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W wired fast charging.

For optics, the Galaxy A14 5G boasts a 50 MP primary sensor paired with a 2 MP macro unit and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there’s a 13 MP selfie camera. Samsung’s budget 5G phone also sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.