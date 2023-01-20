Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G affordable 5G smartphones go on sale in India: Check Price, Specs, Offers

Samsung recently launched two affordable smartphones in its Galaxy A series in India. Now, the Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G are up for sale in India. The Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G debuted as affordable 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000, and Rs 25,000 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in India is set at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. The handset is also offered in an 8GB/128GB configuration that will set you back Rs 24,999. The Galaxy A23 5G is offered in Silver, Light Blue, and Orange colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G price in India is set at Rs 16,499 for the 4GB/64GB model. Additionally, the Galaxy A14 5G is also available in a 6GB/128GB and an 8GB/128GB configuration that will set you back Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively. The handset is offered in Dark Red, Light Green, and Black colours.

SBI and IDFC cardholders can get a cashback of Rs 2,000 on the Galaxy A23 5G and Rs 1,500 on the Galaxy A14 5G. Additionally, the offer can also be availed through ZestMoney. Samsung’s new Galaxy A-series smartphones will be available for purchase via Samsung exclusive partner stores, Samsung.com, and other online channels.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Specifications The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is powered by the Exynos 1330 chipset that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Additionally, Samsung’s RAM Plus feature allows you utilize up to 8GB of unused storage as virtual RAM. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery that will charge over a USB-C port. The Galaxy A14 5G sports a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD panel with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, there’s a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and 2 MP macro lens. On the front, there’s a 13 MP selfie camera. The handset runs Android 13 with One UI 5.0 Core on top. Samsung also promises four years of security updates and two OS upgrades. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Specifications The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Additionally, Samsung’s RAM Plus feature allows you utilize up to 8GB of unused storage as virtual RAM. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W charging. The Galaxy A23 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, there’s a quad-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide unit, a 2 MP depth sensor, and 2 MP macro lens. On the front, there’s a 13 MP selfie camera. The Galaxy A23 5G’s Knox Security suite, built at the chip level, ensures your data is in safe hands with 3.5 years of security patch updates. The handset runs Android 13 with One UI 5.0 on top. Samsung also promises four years of security updates and two OS upgrades with the A23 5G. Also Read: Samsung leads smartphone shipments in India in Q4 2022; although Xiaomi retains top spot for the entire year Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices revealed ahead of February 1 launch

Moneycontrol News

