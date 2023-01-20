 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G affordable 5G smartphones go on sale in India: Check Price, Specs, Offers

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 07:42 PM IST

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in India is set at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G price in India is set at Rs 16,499 for the 4GB/64GB model.

Samsung recently launched two affordable smartphones in its Galaxy A series in India. Now, the Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G are up for sale in India. The Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G debuted as affordable 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000, and Rs 25,000 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in India is set at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. The handset is also offered in an 8GB/128GB configuration that will set you back Rs 24,999. The Galaxy A23 5G is offered in Silver, Light Blue, and Orange colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G price in India is set at Rs 16,499 for the 4GB/64GB model. Additionally, the Galaxy A14 5G is also available in a 6GB/128GB and an 8GB/128GB configuration that will set you back Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively. The handset is offered in Dark Red, Light Green, and Black colours.

SBI and IDFC cardholders can get a cashback of Rs 2,000 on the Galaxy A23 5G and Rs 1,500 on the Galaxy A14 5G. Additionally, the offer can also be availed through ZestMoney. Samsung’s new Galaxy A-series smartphones will be available for purchase via Samsung exclusive partner stores, Samsung.com, and other online channels.