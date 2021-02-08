Samsung Galaxy A12 may be coming to India as soon as next week

Samsung’s Galaxy A12, the latest phone in the budget line-up might touch Indian shores as early as next week. According to a tip received by the publication MySmartPrice, Samsung is keen to launch the phone in India next week. It has been in the European market since November and cleared India’s BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification last month.

The Galaxy A12 was announced with three configurations for the European market. Samsung priced the 3GB RAM and 32GB Storage variant of the phone for EUR 179 (Rs. 15,000 approx.), the 6GB and 128GB variant at EUR 199 (Rs 17,500 approx.) and the 4GB plus 6GB model for EUR 189 (Rs. 16,000 approx.)

It is hard to say what variants we will get to see in India since Samsung has not officially confirmed anything. In the European market, Samsung offers consumers four colour options to choose from – Black, Blue, Red and White. The phone has a large 6.5-inch display and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. The phone is LTE compatible and has a fingerprint scanner on the side of the chassis. The phone runs on a octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor unit.

The big draw here is the 48-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 lens. As with most modern phones, the rear camera setup is quad with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor sharing space with the 48-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, the numbers go slightly down with an 8-megapixel sensor and a f/2.2 lens.