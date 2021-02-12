Samsung Galaxy A12 India price tipped ahead of imminent launch imminent

Samsung Galaxy A12 launch in India seems imminent. A new leak from tipster Mukul Sharma, aka Stufflistings, suggests that the South Korean tech giant will launch a new budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India. Leaked specifications suggest the device will be the Samsung Galaxy A12.



[Exclusive] Samsung is soon going to launch a new #GalaxyA smartphone in India. The device will feature a True 48MP Quad Camera and will be priced under 15K. Which device could it be? Hint is in the video ;) Comment below with your guesses. @samsungindia #AwesomeIsForEveryone pic.twitter.com/H6nZrXOEWt

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 12, 2021

Sharma did not reveal the model’s name but said that a Samsung Galaxy A-series device is launching very soon in India. He further tipped that the device will come with a 48MP quad-camera setup and will be priced under Rs 15,000. Based on the leaks, it is safe to say that the Samsung Galaxy A12 India launch is imminent.

The smartphone was launched internationally in November 2020.

Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A12 comes with a 6.5-inch TFT display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1500 pixels. The smartphone’s Infinity-V display features a tiny waterdrop notch for the 8MP front camera. At the back, Samsung Galaxy A12 sports a quad-camera setup with a 48MP f/2.0 primary lens, a 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8MP front camera inside the notch.

Under the hood, Samsung Galaxy A12 features an unnamed octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz. It was previously rumoured that the device will come with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The performance unit also includes 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB internal memory. You can expand the storage using a microSD card up to 1TB. Galaxy A12 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Connectivity options include Wifi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.