Samsung Galaxy A04e budget smartphone launched with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery

Samsung recently announced a new budget smartphone in India. The Galaxy A04e is the latest affordable 4G handset from Samsung and comes with a large battery, MediaTek chip, dual rear cameras, and an HD display.

Samsung is yet to announce the Galaxy A04e’s price and availability, although you can expect the device to hit Indian markets soon. The Galaxy A04e is available in several configurations including 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB, and 4GB/128GB.

Samsung Galaxy A04e Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A04e is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with up to 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The handset runs on Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1 on top.

The Galaxy A04e sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch on top. The phone packs a large 5,000 mAh battery, although there is no information about the charging support. For optics, the Galaxy A04e gets a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.

On notch on the front houses a 5 MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Connectivity options include 4G, Dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and more. The Galaxy A04e is offered in Black, Orange Copper, and Light Blue colour options.