English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Samsung Galaxy A04e budget smartphone launched with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery

    Samsung is yet to announce the Galaxy A04e’s price and availability, although you can expect the device to hit Indian markets soon. The Galaxy A04e is available in several configurations, including 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB, and 4GB/128GB.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 21, 2022 / 05:34 PM IST

    Samsung recently announced a new budget smartphone in India. The Galaxy A04e is the latest affordable 4G handset from Samsung and comes with a large battery, MediaTek chip, dual rear cameras, and an HD display.

    Samsung is yet to announce the Galaxy A04e’s price and availability, although you can expect the device to hit Indian markets soon. The Galaxy A04e is available in several configurations including 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB, and 4GB/128GB.

    Samsung Galaxy A04e Specifications 

    The Samsung Galaxy A04e is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with up to 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The handset runs on Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1 on top.

    The Galaxy A04e sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch on top. The phone packs a large 5,000 mAh battery, although there is no information about the charging support. For optics, the Galaxy A04e gets a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.

    Close
    On notch on the front houses a 5 MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Connectivity options include 4G, Dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and more. The Galaxy A04e is offered in Black, Orange Copper, and Light Blue colour options.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MediaTek #Samsung #smartphones
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 05:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.