Samsung Galaxy A03 announced with new iPhone 12-like camera module design

Samsung Galaxy A03 launched as a new budget smartphone is the third smartphone under the series. The South Korean tech giant had previously launched the Galaxy A03s, followed by the Galaxy A03 Core in select markets. The vanilla Galaxy A03 comes sports a camera module design which is similar to the iPhone 12 camera module.

The Samsung Galaxy A03 features a dual-camera setup on the back. It has a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The device sports a water-drop notch at the top of the display for the 5MP f/2.2 front camera sensor.

The budget smartphone from Samsung flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. It should sport an LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device comes with an octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz. Samsung did not mention the processor details in its release. However, we are assuming it could be one of the budget Unisoc processors.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery. There is no mention of any fast charging support. The device is likely to support 10W fast charging. The Samsung smartphone supports Dolby Atmos and comes in three colours - Black, Blue, Red. It has been unveiled in three storage configurations - 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB, and 4GB + 128GB. Samsung Galaxy A03 price remains unknown. The device is likely to launch soon in India.