Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Moneycontrol News

Samsung mobile division CEO DJ Koh has confirmed the release of the company's most anticipated foldable smartphone - Samsung Galaxy X. As per a report in CNBC Markets, he said that the details and nature of the mobile phone might be revealed at the Samsung Developer Conference in November later this year in San Francisco. Koh stated that the consumer market is now ready to accept such a smartphone, however he also asserted that the design needs some pondering to distinguish the experience from a regular tablet.

"When you need to browse or see something, then you may need to unfold it," Koh said at IFA in Berlin last week. He referred to the development process as being "complicated,but claimed that the company has "nearly concluded" it.

What is a foldable smartphone?

Foldable doesn’t denote the hinged phones with a keypad of the old times, but a smartphone with a real-time foldable or bendable screen. It can be used as a tablet in its unfolded form, but it can also be used as a dual-screened smartphone once the device is bent.

The rumour about Samsung manufacturing a smartphone with a foldable screen was heard as early as 2011.