Samsung Exynos 1280 SoC full specifications revealed

Samsung just revealed the specifications of the Exynos 1280 mobile platform. The new Exynos 1280 chip has also been incorporated in smartphones like the Galaxy A53, Galaxy M33, and Galaxy A33.

The new Exynos 1280 SoC is built on the 5nm fabrication process. The Exynos 1280 boasts an octa-CPU with 2 Cortex A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and 6 Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz. For graphics, the Exynos chip opts for the Mali-G68 GPU. It also supports LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

The Exynos 1280 supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac MIMO with Dual-band (2.4/5G), Bluetooth 5.2, FM Radio Rx, and Quad-constellation multi-signal for L1 and L5 GNSS. You also get both mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz connectivity.

The NPU on board the Exynos chip comes with 4.3 TOPS and offers AI functions like real-time motion analysis, multi-object surveillance, scene segmentation, and more. The Exynos 1280 chip can handle a display with a resolution up to FHD+ and a refresh rate up to 120Hz.

The image signal processor onboard the Exynos 1280 supports a maximum resolution of up to 108 megapixels and up to three additional 16 MP modules. It also supports 4K video recording at 30fps. The chip is optimised with Fused Multiply-Add (FMA) for better battery life and lower power consumption.