Samsung enables Galaxy smartphone users to donate using Global Goals app

Samsung has updated its Global Goals app in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The Samsung Global Goals app was launched in 2019 to offer simple ways to help raise awareness about the goals. The aim is to empower Galaxy smartphone users in India to donate to India-specific projects.

All projects are linked to causes that help further the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) or Global Goals. The app will help create change through direct donations. Users can engage with short ads to generate revenue for UNDP and use wallpapers to increase ad earnings while the phone is charging. And to help maximise the impact of these small acts, Samsung matches all proceeds through in-app advertisements.

In its release, Samsung notes; “The Global Goals address some of the biggest challenges faced around the world, including those related to inequality, climate and environmental degradation, and education. Samsung is encouraging Galaxy users to make an impact by taking small individual actions that add up to meaningful collective change and achieve greater societal good.”

Talking about the app, Alia Bhatt said, “I am proud to stand with Samsung to help people have easy access to contribute to Global Goals and to be able to bring about a change with the help of technology. This partnership with Samsung is a collective effort to help.”

The projects will include feeding school children, educating young women, protecting children’s rights, and supporting families struck by Covid through UPI (Unified Payment Interface).

The 17 Global Goals were set in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly and agreed upon by world leaders to help tackle some of the most pressing challenges across the globe. These are a set of 17 interlinked goals that provide a blueprint to achieve a better future for all by 2030. The Samsung Global Goals app is currently installed in 170 million devices worldwide, making it the world’s largest charity app. The app has helped raise $1.5 million for the Global Goals initiative till now.