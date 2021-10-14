MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung enables Galaxy smartphone users to donate using Global Goals app

The app will now allow Galaxy users to contribute to India-specific causes with a click on their devices.

Moneycontrol News
October 14, 2021 / 02:23 PM IST

Samsung has updated its Global Goals app in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The Samsung Global Goals app was launched in 2019 to offer simple ways to help raise awareness about the goals. The aim is to empower Galaxy smartphone users in India to donate to India-specific projects.

All projects are linked to causes that help further the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) or Global Goals. The app will help create change through direct donations. Users can engage with short ads to generate revenue for UNDP and use wallpapers to increase ad earnings while the phone is charging. And to help maximise the impact of these small acts, Samsung matches all proceeds through in-app advertisements.

In its release, Samsung notes; “The Global Goals address some of the biggest challenges faced around the world, including those related to inequality, climate and environmental degradation, and education. Samsung is encouraging Galaxy users to make an impact by taking small individual actions that add up to meaningful collective change and achieve greater societal good.”

Talking about the app, Alia Bhatt said, “I am proud to stand with Samsung to help people have easy access to contribute to Global Goals and to be able to bring about a change with the help of technology. This partnership with Samsung is a collective effort to help.”

Samsung

Close

Related stories

The projects will include feeding school children, educating young women, protecting children’s rights, and supporting families struck by Covid through UPI (Unified Payment Interface).

The 17 Global Goals were set in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly and agreed upon by world leaders to help tackle some of the most pressing challenges across the globe. These are a set of 17 interlinked goals that provide a blueprint to achieve a better future for all by 2030. The Samsung Global Goals app is currently installed in 170 million devices worldwide, making it the world’s largest charity app. The app has helped raise $1.5 million for the Global Goals initiative till now.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Alia Bhatt #Samsung #smartphones #The United Nations
first published: Oct 14, 2021 02:23 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.