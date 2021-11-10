Samsung doesn't want you to pay Rs 1,900 for polishing cloth, giving it away free to some users in Germany

Samsung is selling its Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones in a pair of jeans. The garment has a small side pocket for the gadget.

Samsung recently announced that it would be giving away black polishing cloth to customers in Germany for free. Only the first 1,000 users in its Samsung Members app in Germany will receive the 20x20 cm piece of cloth.

The offer comes after Apple recently revealed a cleaning cloth alongside the new MacBook Pro models with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips and AirPods 3. Apple’s polishing cloth was priced at $19 or Rs 1,900 in India. However, Apple’s cloth made its way into the memes history book after selling out despite its rather expensive price tag.

The polishing cloth measures 20 by 20 cm and is designed for wiping down phone screens. According to Galaxy Club, you can sign up for the cloth irrespective of the Samsung Galaxy phone you are using. Samsung’s promo is currently only available to Samsung Members app users in Germany, with no word on expansion to other regions.

However, we doubt that Samsung’s polishing cloth will make it to other countries as this definitely feels like the South Korean tech giant is poking fun at Apple. Samsung and Apple have a history of light-hearted exchanges and this seems to be no exception.