Samsung Display showcases new OLED concepts at Display Week conference

Samsung also showcased a dual-screen laptop with an under-display camera.

Moneycontrol News
May 19, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST

Samsung Display recently showcased the next wave in foldable OLED technology at the annual Display Week conference in San Jose, California. The South Korean consumer electronics giant provided an in-depth look at several new foldable display concepts for a laptop, tablet, and a new bi-folding concept.

The Samsung S-Fold features a 'bi-folding' concept that bends at two points. When fully unfolded the display extends up to 7.2-inches giving users a tablet-sized canvas to perform multiple tasks simultaneously. The video showcases the S-Fold running three different apps simultaneously. However, the phone is reduced to a pocket-sized device when fully folded, although it looks relatively thicker than the current generation of foldables.

Apart from the S-Fold, we also got a brief look at the tablet-sized device with a sliding display. The device seems to feature curved edges. Additionally, the main display can be extended to view notifications, while simultaneously using the larger portion of the screen to perform your primary task. The device can also seamlessly cast content to other Samsung displays.

The last and most interesting of the three was a laptop with a foldable OLED panel. At first glance, the 17-inch foldable laptop seems to take its cues from the Microsoft Surface Neo, but end up looking like a far more advanced version of the Neo on account of its seamless operation. It also features an under-display camera and dramatically reduces the bezels to a point where they become virtually non-existent. Samsung also showcases the device’s productivity capabilities and its sleek and compact form factor.
first published: May 19, 2021 02:04 pm

