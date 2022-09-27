Samsung credit card launched in India in partnership with Axis Bank

Samsung and Axis Bank have partnered to launch an exclusive co-branded credit card in India, powered by Visa. Consumers can choose between two variants - Visa Signature and Visa Infinite.

On the Visa Signature version, cardholders can avail up to Rs 10,000 cashback annually, with a monthly cashback limit of Rs 2,500. With the Infinite card, customers can avail up to Rs 20,000 cashback annually, with a monthly cashback limit of Rs 5,000.

With the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card, consumers will get 10 percent cashback across all Samsung products and services round the year. Additionally, the 10 percent cashback offer through the card will be over and above existing Samsung offers, on both EMI and non-EMI transactions.

There is no minimum transaction value, which means cardholders can get 10 percent cashback on the smallest of Samsung purchases. Additionally, cardholders will earn Edge Reward Points on spends made outside the Samsung Ecosystem. The Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card also comes with complimentary airport lounge access, fuel surcharge waiver, dining offers, and access to a bouquet of offers from Axis Bank and Visa.

Samsung India and Axis Bank have partnered to bring accelerated rewards to cardholders on everyday spends with key partner merchants including bigbasket, Myntra, Tata 1mg, Urban Company and Zomato.

The Samsung Visa Signature card features an annual fee of Rs 500 plus taxes, while the Infinite variant costs Rs 5,000 plus taxes. Samsung and Axis bank are also offering one-time Edge Reward points with the two cards after the first three transactions. Customers can apply for the card through Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card website.