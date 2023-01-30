Samsung could use slower storage on base Galaxy S23 variants according to leak

According to a new leak, the base Samsung Galaxy S23 variant may feature slower UFS 3.1 storage.

The leak by @UniverseIce claims that Samsung will use UFS 3.1 storage for the 128GB variant of the base Samsung Galaxy S23 model.

According to Android Police, both the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra will use faster, UFS 4.0 NAND storage but the standard Galaxy S23 might be an exception.

What's interesting is that UFS 3.1 seems to be only used in the 128GB variant of the base model, the leak says that storage sizes 256GB and up, will use UFS 4.0.

Moneycontrol News