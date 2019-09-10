Samsung could launch Galaxy A50s in India on September 11: Specifications, expected price, features

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A50s in India on September 11. The company has dropped a teaser on its Twitter handle, hinting the launch of Galaxy A50s.



“The #GalaxyA series has evolved, and it is just 2 days away from its launch. Follow this space to stay updated”, read the Samsung India tweet.

The teaser does not reveal any specifications of the Galaxy A50s. However, we already know the specifications of the Galaxy A50s, which was unveiled last month. Samsung could also launch the Galaxy A30s alongside the Galaxy A50s.

Samsung Galaxy A50s

The Galaxy A50s features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display (1080*2340 resolution) found on its predecessor. The Galaxy A50s has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, there is an octa-core processor power the Galaxy A50s. Samsung has not specified the exact model of the processor. An Exynos 9610 SoC powers the currently available Galaxy A50.

The SoC is paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal memory. Storage can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD. It has a 4,000 mAh battery which supports fast charging and comes along with a 15W charger.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A50s features a triple camera setup. The primary sensor is upgraded from 25MP(f/1.7) to 48MP (f/2.0). The other two 8MP ultra-wide sensors and 5MP depth remain the same. For selfies, the Galaxy A50s gets a 32MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy A50s has been launched in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Green and Prism Crush Violet colours.

Samsung Galaxy A30s

The Galaxy A30s sports a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display which has a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. It gets an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

Performance unit includes an unspecified Octa-core processor, paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB /128GB internal memory. It gets a 4,000 mAh battery and 15W fast-charging support.

Optics at the back include a triple camera setup with a 25MP f/1.7 primary sensor. The other two sensors include a 5MP f/2.2 sensor and an 8MP f/2.2 sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP f/2.0 sensor.

The Galaxy A30s has been launched in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Green and Prism Crush Violet colour options.