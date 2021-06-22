MARKET NEWS

Samsung to host MWC 2021 virtual event on June 28

The event will be held on June 28 at 17:15 UTC (22:45 IST) and will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Moneycontrol News
June 22, 2021 / 07:35 PM IST

Samsung recently cancelled its in-person MWC 2021 event, instead, committing to an online-only format. The South Korean tech giant recently made it official, setting a time and date for the Samsung Galaxy MWC Virtual Event.

The event will be held on June 28 at 17:15 UTC (22:45 IST) and will be live-streamed on YouTube. In its release, Samsung says that it will introduce its “ever-expanding Galaxy device ecosystem”. Samsung also plans to present the latest technologies and innovation efforts in relation to the growing importance of smart device security.

Samsung will also showcase its vision for the future of smartwatches to provide new experiences for users and new opportunities for developers. Samsung also shared an image for the event with silhouettes of a smartwatch, a smartphone, a tablet and a laptop.

While there is no guarantee that we’ll see new Galaxy products next week, Samsung showcased several new concept devices at its display event earlier this year. The major unveil of the next-gen Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Tab series will likely come during the company’s Unpacked event in August.

As for the Galaxy Note 21 series, Samsung may hold back the launch until 2022 due to the current issues with the component shortage.
TAGS: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Jun 22, 2021 07:15 pm

