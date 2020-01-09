App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung confirms to have sold over 4 lakh Galaxy Fold units in 2019

The Samsung mobile chief has also confirmed that he will introduce a new ‘clamshell’ foldable smartphone during the CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung has announced that it sold over 4 lakh Galaxy Fold devices last year. The company’s mobile business chief made the announcement at the CES 2020, denying previous reports claiming that it sold over a million Galaxy Fold foldable smartphones.

"I think we've sold 400,000 to 500,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones," Koh Dong-jin, President and CEO of Samsung's IT & Mobile Communication Division, reported Yonhap News Agency. This figure, however, is half of what the company’s executive had announced last year. The company, then, clarified that the figure might have been confused with its initial Galaxy Fold sales target for the year. 

The sales figures are relevant to predictions made by analysts previously, who had claimed that Samsung would sell anywhere between 4,00,000 to 5,00,000 Galaxy Fold units this year.

Close

Meanwhile, the Samsung mobile chief has also confirmed that he will introduce a new ‘clamshell’ foldable smartphone during the CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The new foldable smartphone, dubbed as Galaxy Fold 2, will have a different design when compared to the original Galaxy Fold.

related news

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a Motorola Razr-like vertical folding display. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 was recently spotted on the company’s Africa official website. The upcoming foldable smartphone carrying the model number SM-F700F was listed on the Samsung Africa website. 

According to recent reports, the Galaxy Fold 2 will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, instead of Qualcomm’s latest processor, the Snapdragon 865. Rumours suggest that the Galaxy Fold 2 will sport a 6.7-inch display when unfolded/opened.

Meanwhile, Samsung has confirmed its ‘Unpacked’ event on February 11, 2020, where it is expected to launch the Galaxy S20 series alongside the Galaxy Buds+.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 9, 2020 11:30 am

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.