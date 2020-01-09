Samsung confirms to have sold over 4 lakh Galaxy Fold units in 2019

Samsung has announced that it sold over 4 lakh Galaxy Fold devices last year. The company’s mobile business chief made the announcement at the CES 2020, denying previous reports claiming that it sold over a million Galaxy Fold foldable smartphones.

"I think we've sold 400,000 to 500,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones," Koh Dong-jin, President and CEO of Samsung's IT & Mobile Communication Division, reported Yonhap News Agency. This figure, however, is half of what the company’s executive had announced last year. The company, then, clarified that the figure might have been confused with its initial Galaxy Fold sales target for the year.

The sales figures are relevant to predictions made by analysts previously, who had claimed that Samsung would sell anywhere between 4,00,000 to 5,00,000 Galaxy Fold units this year.

Meanwhile, the Samsung mobile chief has also confirmed that he will introduce a new ‘clamshell’ foldable smartphone during the CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The new foldable smartphone, dubbed as Galaxy Fold 2, will have a different design when compared to the original Galaxy Fold.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a Motorola Razr-like vertical folding display. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 was recently spotted on the company’s Africa official website. The upcoming foldable smartphone carrying the model number SM-F700F was listed on the Samsung Africa website.

According to recent reports, the Galaxy Fold 2 will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, instead of Qualcomm’s latest processor, the Snapdragon 865. Rumours suggest that the Galaxy Fold 2 will sport a 6.7-inch display when unfolded/opened.