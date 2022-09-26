Samsung confirms 1.2 million Galaxy smartphone shipped during day one of festive sale

Samsung recently announced multiple offers on smartphones across different segments through its official website, Amazon, and Flipkart. The company recently confirmed that it had shipped over 1.2 million Galaxy devices on the first day of the festive sales, which was September 23.

Samsung Galaxy smartphones were among the most sought-after devices, thanks to never-seen-before offers on Amazon and Flipkart. In value terms, Samsung sold Galaxy devices worth over Rs 1,000 crore in 24 hours. On Day one of Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, Samsung was the number one smartphone brand, with every third smartphone being a Galaxy.

The Galaxy M13 was the number one bestseller, while the recently launched Galaxy M32 Prime Edition was among consumers’ top choice for Amazon’s Kickstarter deals. Galaxy M33 was the top-selling 5G smartphone on Amazon. The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S20 FE were among the top sellers in the premium segment on Amazon.

On the first day of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days, Samsung doubled its market share on Flipkart. Galaxy F13 was among the top sellers in the 4G segment, while Galaxy F23 was the go-to 5G smartphone on Flipkart. Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S22+ did well in the premium segment sales on Flipkart, Samsung noted.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 can be purchased for as low as Rs 52,999 on Amazon India, while the Galaxy S22+ will set you back Rs 69,999, although Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 10,000 using credit or debit cards from all banks. The Samsung Galaxy M13 is available at a starting price of Rs 9,499 during the sale, making it the best choice in the sub-10K segment. Consumers looking to purchase Galaxy A73 5G can avail special festive offers up to Rs 13,000.

Another solid option under Rs 15,000 is the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, which starts from Rs 14,499 during Amazon’s festive sale. Additionally, Samsung also revealed offers on the Galaxy A Series. The Galaxy A23 features a special festive offer of Rs 2,000 instant cashback bringing the effective price to Rs 16,499. The Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G can be purchased for as low as Rs 24,499 through an instant Rs 4,000 cashback.