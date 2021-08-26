Samsung claims it can remotely disable any stolen TV connected to the internet

Samsung recently revealed that it could remotely disable its TVs if the units had been stolen. Back on August 6, Samsung told consumers that it could remotely disable any Samsung TV connected to the internet.

The feature is called “TV Block” and was recently activated in South Africa after several Samsung TV units were looted from a company warehouse during a wave of protests and unrest last month. Samsung said that the technology was “already pre-loaded on all Samsung TV products”.



Did you know.

Every #SamsungTV is built with a safeguard against theft ... Recent events and the sale of illegal goods have prompted the activation of #TVBlock, our remote solution to ensure Samsung TVs are used by its rightful owners.

According to the South Korean tech giant, “TV Block is a remote, security solution that detects if TV units have been unduly activated. This technology is already pre-loaded on all Samsung TV products.”

“The aim is to limit the incentive for further looting and third-party purchases. This ensures that these television sets can only be used by rightful owners with valid proof of purchase. The blocking will come into effect when the user of a stolen television connects to the internet, in order to operate the television,” the tech giant said.

However, Samsung has also stated that TVs can be blocked by accident and that users would have to provide proof of purchase and a valid TV license to the legitimate retailer to reinstate the TV. Samsung notes; “Dealer to send proof of purchase to zaservicemanager@samsung.com for checking/validation. Communication will be sent within 48 hours.”

For the TV Block function to work, Samsung requires the serial code of a stolen television. Once the stolen unit connects to the internet, Samsung checks its serial code against a list on the company’s servers and disables the TV in the event of a match.