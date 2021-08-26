MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung claims it can remotely disable any stolen TV connected to the internet

According to the South Korean tech giant, “TV Block is a remote, security solution that detects if TV units have been unduly activated. This technology is already pre-loaded on all Samsung TV products.”

Moneycontrol News
August 26, 2021 / 06:43 PM IST

Samsung recently revealed that it could remotely disable its TVs if the units had been stolen. Back on August 6, Samsung told consumers that it could remotely disable any Samsung TV connected to the internet.

The feature is called “TV Block” and was recently activated in South Africa after several Samsung TV units were looted from a company warehouse during a wave of protests and unrest last month. Samsung said that the technology was “already pre-loaded on all Samsung TV products”.

According to the South Korean tech giant, “TV Block is a remote, security solution that detects if TV units have been unduly activated. This technology is already pre-loaded on all Samsung TV products.”

“The aim is to limit the incentive for further looting and third-party purchases. This ensures that these television sets can only be used by rightful owners with valid proof of purchase. The blocking will come into effect when the user of a stolen television connects to the internet, in order to operate the television,” the tech giant said.

However, Samsung has also stated that TVs can be blocked by accident and that users would have to provide proof of purchase and a valid TV license to the legitimate retailer to reinstate the TV. Samsung notes; “Dealer to send proof of purchase to zaservicemanager@samsung.com for checking/validation. Communication will be sent within 48 hours.”

Close

Related stories

For the TV Block function to work, Samsung requires the serial code of a stolen television. Once the stolen unit connects to the internet, Samsung checks its serial code against a list on the company’s servers and disables the TV in the event of a match.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung #TVS
first published: Aug 26, 2021 06:43 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.