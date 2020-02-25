Samsung claims data breach not related to accidental push notification

Samsung has confirmed that a data breach may have leaked personal data of "a small number of users". The South Korean giant claimed technical error caused the data leak and it is in the process of notifying affected users.

The company has now acknowledged the breach after users reported seeing confidential details of other Samsung users. The company, in its statement to SamMobile, claims that it was a technical error isolated to its UK website which caused some customers to find others’ details in their account.

Earlier in February, several Samsung users panicked after they received an unusual ‘Find My Mobile’ push notification, which the company at the time said were caused by a failed internal test.

However, users soon informed about seeing personal information such as phone numbers, email IDs and last four digits of payment cards, of other users who they did not know.

"A technical error resulted in a small number of users being able to access the details of another user. As soon as we became aware of the incident, we removed the ability to log in to the store on our website until the issue was fixed," Samsung said in its statement to The Register.

Reports claimed that the mysterious notification pop-up and data breach were linked to each other.

A week after the incident, Samsung confirmed that personal data of 150 users was leaked due to a data breach, but also clarified that it was "only coincidental" that both the incidents occurred simultaneously they are by no means linked to each other.