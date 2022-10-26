English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Samsung begins rolling out Maintenance Mode to Galaxy devices with OneUI 5

    The mode will eventually make its way to more Samsung phones in 2023

    Moneycontrol News
    October 26, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST
    Samsung's Galaxy S22 series of phones will be the first to receive the feature.

    Samsung's Galaxy S22 series of phones will be the first to receive the feature.

    Samsung has begun the rollout of a new Maintenance Mode for Galaxy phones running OneUI 5 or higher. The mode allows users to block access to their personal information and content, when a Samsung phone is handed over for servicing.

    The South Korean hardware giant tested the mode on Galaxy S21 devices in Korea earlier this year, and then launched the feature in China in September 2022.

    Samsung says the mode will eventually make its way to more devices over the coming months, and the rollout is expected to continue through 2023.

    If you have a Samsung phone that meets the requirements, you can access Maintenance Mode by going to Settings, tapping on Battery and device care, and then turning on Maintenance Mode.

    Once enabled, the mode will create a temporary user account that will enable engineers to test out the core functions of the device, without access to the user's personal data. When the repairs are completed, and the user gets their phone back, they can disable the mode, and all apps or user accounts created when it was enabled, will be automatically deleted.

    Close

    Related stories

    Samsung's Galaxy S22 series of phones will be the first to receive the feature, with support for more devices coming later.

    “Our whole lives are on our phones, from credit card information to family photos. With Maintenance Mode, we are giving extra reassurance that Galaxy users can keep their privacy, even if they hand their phone to someone,” said Seungwon Shin, VP and Head of Security Team at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics. “This is just the latest example of our constant efforts to introduce new ways to make people feel safe and in control, so they can explore new mobile experiences with peace of mind, knowing we have their back.”
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Android #Google #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy S22 #Samsung Maintenance Mode
    first published: Oct 26, 2022 03:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.