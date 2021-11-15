Samsung begins rolling out Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update for Galaxy S21 series

Samsung has officially announced that its One UI 4.0 update will begin rolling out to the Galaxy S21 series starting today. If you own a Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra, you will be able to access the newest version of Samsung’s One UI skin, which is based on Android 12, soon.

As of now, Samsung has only revealed an official timeline for the Galaxy S21 series. However, the company has said that the update will soon become available on previous Galaxy S and Note series as well as Galaxy Z series, A series and tablets.

Samsung One UI 4.0 List Compatible Devices

The Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, Note20, Note20 Ultra, S10, S10e, S10+, S10 5G, Note10, Note 10+, Galaxy Fold, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Z Fold2, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Galaxy A82 5G, A72, A52, A52 5G, A52s 5G, A42 5G, and Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ will all receive the One UI 4.0 update at a later date.

Samsung One UI 4.0

One UI 4.0 aims to offer users a customised mobile experience to meet their unique needs. In its blog post, Samsung notes, “One UI 4 helps you to get the most out of Samsung’s incredible extended ecosystem of devices and third-party apps, unlocking a more powerful mobile experience.” Samsung has also partnered with popular third-party services to ensure a more seamless experience.

One UI 4.0 also comes with a host of new Color Palettes to alter the look and feel of everything from the home screen to menu buttons, icons, and the background. It also comes with a wide variety of emoji features, GIFs and stickers available directly from your keyboard.