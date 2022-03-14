Samsung Awesome Galaxy A Event on March 17 confirmed; Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A73 5G expected to launch

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G India launch date remains unknown.

Samsung will host a new Galaxy A-series event on March 17. The company is expected to announce multiple new smartphones under the Galaxy A-series. Rumours suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A73 5G will debut at the Awesome Galaxy A Event on March 17.

The invite does not reveal much about the expected products that will debut on March 17. However, several rumours online have hinted at the Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A73 5G launching very soon. We can expect these two mid-range smartphones from Samsung to launch at the event.

Some of the key Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications have leaked online. As per reports, the Samsung smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It will feature a 120Hz panel and a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. The device is said to draw power from a Samsung Exynos 1280 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM.

On the back, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G camera module will feature a 64MP main camera with OIS. There will be a 12MP ultrawide camera and two 5MP sensors for depth and macro. For selfies, the phone will have a 32MP front camera. The phone is rumoured to pack a 5000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Regarding the Galaxy A73 5G, the phone is said to sport a larger 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. It will come with a Snapdragon 750G SoC and a 5000 mAh battery. The camera setup is likely to remain the same as the Galaxy A53 5G. It will come with a 5000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Both devices will run Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 out of the box.