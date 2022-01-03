MARKET NEWS

English
Samsung announces that its television lineup for 2022 will have NFT marketplaces baked in

Select TVs from the line-up will have access to cloud gaming platforms Nvidia's GeForce Now, Google's Stadia and Utomik

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST
(Image Courtesy: Samsung)

(Image Courtesy: Samsung)

Samsung has introduced NFT marketplaces into its lineup of smart TVs for 2022 as the consumer electronics giant looks to cash in on the fast-growing popularity of the assets that use blockchain to record the ownership of digital items.

“In 2022, Samsung is introducing the world’s first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator, a groundbreaking platform that lets you browse, purchase, and display your favourite art — all in one place,” the South Korean giant said.

Samsung says the new lineup, which consists of Micro LED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs, will show users a preview of the NFT before they buy it, and give them details on the object's history and blockchain data. 

With this, the South Korean technology giant says it has become the first major manufacturer to support NFTs on a full scale on its TVs.

“With demand for NFTs on the rise, the need for a solution to today’s fragmented viewing and purchasing landscape has never been greater,” said Samsung.

Another feature that Samsung is heavily promoting for its new TV lineup is cloud gaming. Select TVs from the 2022 lineup will have access to cloud gaming platforms Nvidia's GeForce Now, Google's Stadia and Utomik, available as part of Samsung's new Gaming Hub.

Both PlayStation and Xbox controllers will be supported, and Samsung says the service can even leverage consoles, if they are connected to the TV. Besides this, Samsung's artificial intelligence algos will recommend users new games based on playtime and preference.

The electronics consumer giant also made it clear that the Gaming HUB will only be in 2022 models, and there were no plans of updating older models to support the feature.
first published: Jan 3, 2022 12:32 pm

