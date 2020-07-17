Samsung announces Portable SSD T7 and 870 QVO SSD in India, starting from Rs 9,999

Samsung recently announced the launch of its new range of storage devices in India. The Portable SSD T7 is a fast and compact external storage device, while the internal 870 QVO SSD is the world’s largest client SSD to boast a capacity of up to 8TB.

The Portable SSD T7 is designed to be a daily driver, which combines a sleek and compact design with the fastest storage speeds based on the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard. The T7 is an SSD the size of a business card and offers up to 2TB of storage. The portable SSD has a maximum write speed of 1,000MBps and a read speed of 1,050MBps.

Akash Saxenaa, Senior Director, Enterprise Sales, Samsung India, said, “With a focus to deliver best-in-class products, our latest SSDs come with industry-leading speed, capacity, and reliability. While the Portable SSD T7 will match our consumers’ fast-paced lifestyle with its quick transfer speeds supported by NVMe technology and compact metal body design, the latest internal 870 QVO SSD will allow consumers to enjoy the performance benefits of an SSD at HDD-like capacities. We are confident these new SSDs will cater to the evolving needs of our consumers with their high storage capacity, quick transfer speed and superior performance.”

The internal 870 QVO SSD features read and write speeds of up to 560 MB/s and 530 MB/s, respectively. The drive features intelligent TurboWrite technology to maintain peak performance using a large variable SLC buffer. The 870 QVO provides 13-percent improved random read speed as compared to its predecessor. The 870 QVO is designed for mainstream PC users who prioritise performance and value, as well as for professional users.

The T7 SSD is available in Metallic Red, Titan Grey, and Indigo Blue. The SSD is available in multiple configurations, including 500GB (Rs 9,999), 1TB (Rs 17,999), and 2TB (Rs 29,999).

The internal QVO SSD is available in four storage configurations, 1TB (Rs 9,999), 2TB (19,999), 4TB (39,999), and 8GB (Rs 74,999), respectively. The Portable SSD T7 and SSD 870 QVO feature a three-year limited warranty.