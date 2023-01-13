Samsung announces next-gen high-performance SSD

Samsung has announced the 'production readiness' of a new high-performance Solid State Drive (SSD), the PM9C1a.

The PM9C1a has the company's seventh-generation V-NAND technology, which is a method of stacking multiple flash memory layers vertically on a single NOT AND (NAND) operator chip.

The PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD boasts 1.6X faster sequential read speeds and 1.8X faster sequential write speeds compared to the previous generation of Samsung SSD storage. It can reach transfer speeds up to 6000 megabytes per second (MB/s) and 5600 MB/s.

Samsung said that additionally, "random read and write speeds can support up to 900K input/output operations per second (IOPS) and 1,000K IOPS, respectively."

The PM9C1a also offers up to 70 percent more power efficiency compared to the predecessor. It also has a special standby mode for laptops that will consume 10 percent less power.

For data security, the PM9C1a supports Device Identifier Composition Engine (DICE), which is a security standard created by the Trusted Computing Group (TCG).

DICE generates secure cryptographic keys on the SSD, that provide "authentication to protect against supply chain attacks — cyberattacks that target companies through vulnerabilities in their supplier network — as well as attestation to prevent any firmware tampering." The new SSD will be available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options in a compact M.2 form factor. “Our new PM9C1a SSD will deliver a robust combination of superior performance, greater power efficiency and increased security, which are the qualities that matter most to PC users,” said Yong Ho Song, Executive Vice President of Memory Solution Product and Development at Samsung Electronics.

