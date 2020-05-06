App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung offers Rs 4,000 e-voucher, cashbacks on pre-booking of Galaxy S20, S20+ or S20 Ultra

The company is offering an e-voucher for a limited period until May 20, 2020.

Carlsen Martin

Samsung launched its flagship Galaxy S20 series in February 2020 with a ton of improvements across the board. However, the Galaxy S20 series has struggled as compared to its predecessor. Lockdowns enforced in some of Samsung’s major markets have also contributed to Galaxy S20’s declining numbers.

The Indian Government recently allowed the delivery of non-essential goods with certain restrictions. Now, Samsung is looking to capitalize on the relaxing of the lockdown rules, by offering its flagship S20 series with limited period offers (From May 4 to May 20, 2020).

The South Korean tech giant is offering an e-voucher worth Rs 4,000 for Indian customers who pre-book an S20 smartphone. Customers who pre-book any one of the three – Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy 20 Ultra – phones eligible for the e-voucher.

The company is also offering separate deals until June 15, 2020:

Samsung is also offering a Rs 6,000 cashback on all Galaxy S20 devices if purchased via HFDC Bank debit or credit cards. Customers who pre-book the Galaxy 20 Plus or Galaxy S20 Ultra can get Galaxy Buds+ for Rs 1,999 (Original Price Rs 11,990). If you opt for the vanilla Galaxy S20, you can get the Galaxy Buds+ for Rs 2,999.

Other offers valid till June 15 include Samsung Care+, Double Data and YouTube Premium.

Samsung Care+ offers benefits worth Rs 3,999 for Rs 1,999 if you pre-book the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra. Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Bharti Airtel are providing double data benefits for Galaxy S20 subscribers. Galaxy S20, 20+ and S20 Ultra customers are also eligible for a four-month subscription for YouTube Premium.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Specifications 
Specs Galaxy S20 Ultra Galaxy S20Galaxy S20+
 Processor Exynos 990Exynos 990Exynos 990
 Display 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED; 120Hz refresh rate; (1440*3200 pixels)6.2-inch QHD+ AMOLED; 120Hz refresh rate; (1440*3200 pixels)6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED; 120Hz refresh rate (1440*3200 pixels)
Storage  128GB128GB128GB
 RAM  12GB8GB8GB
Rear Camera 108 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 48 MP, f/3.6 (Telephoto) + TOF 3D12 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 64 MP, f/2.0 (Telephoto)12 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 64 MP, f/2.0 (Telephoto) +ToF 3D
Front Camera 40 MP, f/2.210 MP, f/2.210 MP, f/2.2
Battery  5,000 mAh, 45W Fast Charging, 15W Wireless Charging4,000 mAh battery, 25W Fast Charging,  15W Wireless Charging4,500 mAh battery, 25W Fast Charging, 15W Wireless Charging
Software Android 10.0; One UI 2.0Android 10.0; One UI 2.0Android 10.0; One UI 2.0
Starting Price Rs 97,999Rs 70,499Rs 77,999
 

First Published on May 6, 2020 05:19 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

