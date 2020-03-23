App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung announces limited-period cashback offers on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+: All you need to know

You can save up to Rs 11,000 through cashback and extra value on exchange offers.

Carlsen Martin

Samsung is offering cashback on its Galaxy S20 premium smartphone range. The S20 lineup which starts at a price of Rs 66,999 and goes up to Rs 92,999 is available at limited-time offers.

The South Korean tech giant is offering a Rs 6,000 cashback on transactions made with HDFC Bank cards. The cashback offer will be available till March 31 and is only applicable for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus and not the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Additionally, Samsung has also announced upgrade offers for the S20 and S20+.

The HDFC cashback offer is also available through online and offline retail channels. Along with the HFDC bank cashback offer, Samsung is also offering an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 5,000. The offer can be availed on the exchange of an old smartphone. It is worth noting that the up to Rs 5,000 discount is in addition to the original exchange value of the smartphone.

Close

There’s also a no-cost EMI payment option up to nine months. Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone customers will also get double data benefits. Lastly, customers can also opt to buy the Galaxy Buds+ for Rs 3,999, originally priced at Rs 11,990, with the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus. The Galaxy S20 is priced at Rs 66,999, while the Galaxy S20+ will set you back Rs 73,999.

related news

Samsung only offers the Galaxy S20 and S20+ in an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options. Both the phones come in Cosmic Black, Cosmic Grey, and Cloud Blue, while the vanilla Galaxy S20 also comes in Cloud Pink.

Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Specifications
Specs Galaxy S20Galaxy S20+
 Processor Exynos 990Exynos 990
 Display 6.2-inch QHD+ AMOLED; 120Hz refresh rate; (1440*3200 pixels)6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED; 120Hz refresh rate (1440*3200 pixels)
Storage 128GB128GB
 RAM 8GB8GB
Rear Camera 12 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 64 MP, f/2.0 (Telephoto)12 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 64 MP, f/2.0 (Telephoto) +ToF 3D
Front Camera 10 MP, f/2.210 MP, f/2.2
Battery 4,000 mAh battery, 25W Fast Charging,  15W Wireless Charging4,500 mAh battery, 25W Fast Charging, 15W Wireless Charging
Software Android 10.0; One UI 2.0Android 10.0; One UI 2.0
Starting Price Rs 66,999Rs 73,999



Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 04:43 pm

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.