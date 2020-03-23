Samsung announces limited-period cashback offers on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+: All you need to know

Samsung is offering cashback on its Galaxy S20 premium smartphone range. The S20 lineup which starts at a price of Rs 66,999 and goes up to Rs 92,999 is available at limited-time offers.

The South Korean tech giant is offering a Rs 6,000 cashback on transactions made with HDFC Bank cards. The cashback offer will be available till March 31 and is only applicable for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus and not the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Additionally, Samsung has also announced upgrade offers for the S20 and S20+.

The HDFC cashback offer is also available through online and offline retail channels. Along with the HFDC bank cashback offer, Samsung is also offering an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 5,000. The offer can be availed on the exchange of an old smartphone. It is worth noting that the up to Rs 5,000 discount is in addition to the original exchange value of the smartphone.

There’s also a no-cost EMI payment option up to nine months. Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone customers will also get double data benefits. Lastly, customers can also opt to buy the Galaxy Buds+ for Rs 3,999, originally priced at Rs 11,990, with the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus. The Galaxy S20 is priced at Rs 66,999, while the Galaxy S20+ will set you back Rs 73,999.

Samsung only offers the Galaxy S20 and S20+ in an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options. Both the phones come in Cosmic Black, Cosmic Grey, and Cloud Blue, while the vanilla Galaxy S20 also comes in Cloud Pink.