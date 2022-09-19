English
    Amazon Great Indian Festival: Samsung offers discounts on Galaxy phones, to sell S20 FE for Rs 26,999

    The Galaxy S22 will be available for Rs 52,999 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will see a discounted price of Rs 91,999.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 19, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

    The Amazon Great Indian Festival is all set to begin on September 23, and as with previous sales, buyers can expect a lot of discounts on electronics, smartphones and other products. Gadget giant Samsung, on September 19, announced a few offers as part of the sale on the e-commerce platform.

    The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) 5G will be available for as low as Rs 26,999 during the sale, Samsung said. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

    The South Korean company will also offer discounts on devices like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy M53, Galaxy M33, Galaxy M32 Prime edition and Galaxy M13.

    The Galaxy S22 will be available for Rs 52,999 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will see a discounted price of Rs 91,999. If customers pay an additional Rs 2,999, they can also pick-up the Galaxy Watch 4. The Galaxy S22 series runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and features pro-grade cameras for great photos.

    The mid-range Galaxy M13 will be available for Rs 8,499, the Galaxy M33 5G will be priced at Rs 11,999, Galaxy M53 5G will cost Rs 19,999 and the Galaxy M32 Prime Edition will be available for Rs 10,349.

    Offers on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy M53, Galaxy M33 and Galaxy M32 Prime Edition have gone live right now, while offers on the Samsung Galaxy M13 will go live on September 22 for Amazon Prime members.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Amazon Great Indian Festival #Samsung Galaxy M13 #Samsung Galaxy M53 #Samsung Galaxy S20 FE #Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra #Samsung India
    first published: Sep 19, 2022
