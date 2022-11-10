Samsung announces Android 13-based OneUI 5.0 update cycle for Galaxy smartphones, tablets in India

Samsung has announced its update timeline for the Android 13-based OneUI 5.0 update on its Galaxy smartphones in India. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series has already begun getting the Android 13 update with the full rollout scheduled to take place this month.

Samsung foldable smartphones including the Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be getting the One UI 5.0-based Android 13 update next month.

The Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones to receive the latest Android 13 update in December 2022 will include the Galaxy A32, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A71, and Galaxy A72. Moreover, the Galaxy F62, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy M42 5G, and Galaxy M52 5G will also receive the update in December.

Additionally, Samsung’s previous generations of flagship smartphones will also receive the Android 13 update next month. These include the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and the Galaxy S21 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A13, Galaxy A22, Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy A23, Galaxy F12, Galaxy F22, Galaxy F42 5G, Galaxy M12, and Galaxy M53 5G will receive the latest version of the Android operating system in January 2023.

The Samsung Galaxy A03, Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy F13, Galaxy F23 5G, Galaxy M13, and Galaxy M13 5G will also be getting the update in February 2023. That apart, the Galaxy A03s, Galaxy A04, and Galaxy A04s will be the last to receive the update in March 2023.

Samsung also announced several tablets that would be getting the One UI 5.0-based Android 13 update. These include the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will get the update as early as next month. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Galaxy Tab A8 will get the Android 13 update in January 2023.