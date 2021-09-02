MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung announces 200 MP ISOCELL HP1, 50 MP ISOCELL GN5 sensors

Samsung says that samples of both ISOCELL HP1 and GN5 sensors are already available so you can witness them first-hand soon.

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 03:58 PM IST

Samsung has officially unveiled a new camera sensor for its flagship smartphones of 2022. The ISOCELL HP1 will likely be the main camera behind the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The ISOCELL HP1 has a 200 MP resolution and can achieve different outputs of 12.5MP and 50MP through ChamaleonCell, a new pixel binning method.

The HP1 is a 1/1.22-inch 200MP sensor with a native pixel size of 0.64μm. In a low-lit environment, the HP1 transforms into a 12.5MP image sensor with large 2.56μm pixels by merging 16 neighboring pixels. The 2.56μm pixel produces brighter and clearer photos in low-lit environments.

In good light, the sensor can output in 2-by-2 for 50 MP shots with 1.28μm individual pixels or full 200 MP with 0.64μm pixels. The ISOCELL HP1 can record 8K video at 30fps. According to Samsung, the HP1 “merges four neighboring pixels to bring the resolution down to 50MP or 8,192 x 6,144 to take 8K (7,680 x 4,320) videos without the need to crop or scale down the full image resolution.”

Samsung also introduced the ISOCELL GN5, a 50-megapixel sensor with 1.0μm pixels that brings improvements to the autofocusing performance and accuracy. It features Front Deep Trench Isolation technology on a Dual Pixel design for the first time. The GN5 packs Dual Pixel Pro, an all-directional autofocusing technology that delivers accurate and instantaneous focusing.

Samsung says that samples of both ISOCELL HP1 and GN5 sensors are already available so you can witness them first-hand soon. However, the tech giant hasn’t confirmed when or if the two new camera sensors have gone into mass production. For more details, head on over to the link.
Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Sep 2, 2021 03:58 pm

