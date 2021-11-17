Samsung Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update schedule rolled out for Indian users

Samsung’s One UI 4.0 update has already begun rolling out to Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra users in Europe and the US. Now, the tech giant has announced the rollout schedule of its One UI 4.0 update for Galaxy devices in India.

According to a post on the Samsung Members apps (Obtained via SamMobile), the One UI 4.0 update based on Android 12 will be arriving on all three Samsung Galaxy S21 models, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in December 2021. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S10e, 10, and S10+ users will receive the update in January 2022.

Other devices include the Galaxy S20/20+/S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 20/20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 10/10+, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 will also receive the update in January 2022.

Samsung will continue releasing One UI 4.0 for tablets, mid-range, and low-cost phones — Galaxy A/M/F series — from February 2022. As of now, the roadmap lists devices up to July 2022. Samsung has announced several mid-range and budget smartphones.

February 2022: Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A72

April 2022: Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A32, Galaxy F62, Galaxy Tab S7 FE

May 2022: Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy A31, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy F22, Galaxy F42 5G, Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M42 5G, Galaxy M52 5G

June 2022: Galaxy A21s, Galaxy M51, Galaxy Tab A7 (2020), Galaxy F41, Galaxy A22, Galaxy F12, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

July 2022: Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01, Galaxy A12, Galaxy F02s, Galaxy M02s, Galaxy M02, Galaxy A03s, Galaxy M12

The update schedule has been listed for 61 Samsung Galaxy tablets and smartphones. It is unclear why the Galaxy Tab S6 is listed twice, perhaps the LTE and Wi-Fi versions of the tablet will receive the update at different dates or perhaps it is just a typo.

Although this information may be subject to change, you can expect the new software to arrive on the following devices at the stated date or somewhere close to it. It is worth noting that Samsung does have a history of delivering updates before the slated timeline.