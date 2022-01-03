Samsung announces world's first 4K 240Hz gaming monitor ahead of CES 2022

Samsung recently revealed a new 4K gaming monitor ahead of CES 2022, which is set to take place from January 5 to January 7 in Las Vegas. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 arrives as the world’s first 4K 240Hz monitor. Apart from the Odyssey Neo G8, Samsung also launched the Smart Monitor M8 and the Samsung S8 monitor.

Samsung is yet to reveal the pricing of its new Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor and the other monitors, although we should get more information during CES 2022.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 debuts as the world’s first monitor with a 4K 240Hz panel. The monitor has a 32-inch display and 1000R curvature and uses a Quantum Mini-LED panel. Samsung also promises excellent picture quality and 2,000 nits of peak brightness in HDR content with 4096 step backlight adjustment on the Odyssey Neo G8.

Samsung also claims that the mini-LED backlighting system on the Neo G8 uses units that are 1/40th the size of conventional LED units. Apart from the 4K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, the panel also offers a 1ms response time. The Neo G8 can also leverage AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia’s G-Sync adaptive sync technologies to offer a stutter- and tear-free gaming experience.

The monitor comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4 connection. It also has an Auto Source Switch+ feature that will automatically switch sources when a connected device is powered on. Additionally, it also has a CoreSync feature that allows you to adjust RGB lighting on the back of the monitor to match content on the screen.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8

Samsung also launched the Smart Monitor M8, which uses a 32-inch 4K panel. The Smart Monitor M8 functions like a regular monitor and a smart TV with a host of streaming apps. The smart monitor also features an 11.4mm thick profile and features a magnetic and moveable SlimFit camera that can be attached for video calling. Additionally, you also get support for video calling apps like Google Duo onboard.

Samsung is also integrating a SmartThings IoT Hub into the monitor, allowing you to access various smart devices and control them directly from the smart monitor. Samsung also says the M8 uses a feature called Workspace to gather work-related web services, like Microsoft 365, into an intuitive hub. A new Game Home feature turns the M8 into a cloud game streaming monitor.

Samsung S8 Monitor

Lastly, Samsung also unveiled a new S8 monitor in 32-inch and 27-inch screen sizes. The Samsung S8 monitor is also the first to be certified as glare-free by Underwriters Laboratories. The monitor also features a UHD resolution, 98 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and a VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification on the 32-inch model. It also features USB-C connectivity and wired LAN support.